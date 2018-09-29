News

Visit Orlando Launches Uniquely Orlando Autumn Advertising Campaign

Visit Orlando’s 2018 autumn campaign, Uniquely Orlando, was launched on 25th August in the UK and Ireland, encourages holidaymakers to book through key tour operators. It will deliver over 235 million targeted impressions including national television, digital, social media, print, as well as outdoor advertising in London during a two-month period.

The campaign messaging will focus on the theme Uniquely Orlando, with the Theme Park Capital of the World being known as a destination to play, explore and to truly escape. The UK and Ireland dedicated websites have been updated to tie in with Uniquely Orlando messaging, providing additional resources to make holiday planning easier and address key factors that influence destination selection.

“With September and October being a key booking period, we recognise the impact our UK and Irish agents have when helping clients select the perfect holiday destination,” said George Aguel, President and Chief Executive. “Visit Orlando strives to provide both the trade and consumers with information to show them the value of choosing a destination as unique as Orlando.”

For the first time, the campaign will include traditional print double-page spread advertorials in The Sun, The Times, and The Telegraph Magazine, designed to inspire readers and showcase the array of exciting activities available beyond the theme parks. Visit Orlando will also use dynamic weather-targeted messaging across out-of-home platforms to capture consumers’ attention on grey and rainy days.

The campaign call-to-action will drive consumers to Visit Orlando’s UK and Ireland websites for information, tools to make holiday planning easier and links to preferred travel partners including British Airways, My America Holiday, Ocean Florida, Thomas Cook, TUI, and Virgin Holidays, along with Aer Lingus, American Holidays and Tour America in Ireland.

“With the increased exposure in the market, we are expecting greater interest from consumers and encourage travel agents to complete the Orlando Travel Academy to stay up to speed on the latest developments in Orlando,” added George.

More information on specific resources for travel professionals, including collateral, sales aids and itinerary planners can be found on Visit Orlando’s travel trade site, VisitOrlando.com/trade.

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

