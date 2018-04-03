News

Visit Orlando Roadshow Returns to Dublin and Belfast

The Visit Orlando Roadshow returns to the UK and Ireland in April/May. Visit Orlando, in association with Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and Universal Orlando Resort, will take to the road for a series of travel agent training events in 10 cities.

The 2018 Visit Orlando Roadshow will provide significant information about the destination, present agents with the opportunity to complete the Orlando Travel Academy course, and share tips on how to become an ‘Orlando Travel Expert’. New in 2018 is the Visit Orlando Marketplace – an opportunity for travel agents to increase their knowledge through one-on-one meetings with Orlando’s trade partners and to get expert tips on selling the Orlando experience.

The Irish Roadshow dates and venues are:

Tuesday 8th May: Radisson Blu Hotel Belfast
Wednesday 9th May: Hilton Dublin Airport, Dublin

In addition to learning more about the destination, agents will be entered for a chance to win a trip to Orlando for the 2018 Visit Orlando VIP Super Fam in September. To qualify, agents must complete the Orlando Travel Academy before attending a roadshow.

Visit Orlando Logo

Orlando Travel Academy

Orlando Travel Academy is the destination’s comprehensive training tool, providing content for
travel agents on all aspects of Orlando. Each qualifying agent that completes the course will
become a certified “Orlando Travel Expert.”

Agents are advised to register for a Visit Orlando Roadshow event by Monday 23rd April by email to joanna@visitorlandouk.com. Registration will open each evening at 7pm for the 7.30-10.00pm event.

