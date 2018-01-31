News

Visit Orlando Appoints Lee Travel Consulting for UK and Ireland

Visit Orlando has appointed Lee Travel Consulting to represent Visit Orlando to the travel industry throughout the UK and Ireland.

“LTC focuses on the long-haul sector within the travel Industry, delivering outstanding service that results in exceptional customer experiences,” said Elaine Blazys, Vice President – Travel Industry Sales, Visit Orlando.  “Managing Director Chris Lee, along with his team of travel trade professionals, will be an extension of the Orlando-based team to specifically provide the Irish travel industry with an even more personalised service and education.”

Chris Lee said: “We are delighted to be representing Visit Orlando in the UK and Ireland. All our staff have worked in the travel trade for many years with backgrounds in the tourist board, tour operator, airline and hotel sectors. We are passionate about travel and intend to bring this passion to promoting Orlando.”

LTC’s duties will include implementing sales strategies and activities, supporting the trade with training, presentations and tools, and ensuring that the trade is kept up-to-date on the destination’s performance. These actions will complement Visit Orlando’s efforts to drive Irish visitors to Orlando through consumer marketing, public relations and social media campaigns.

Visit Orlando is the official tourism association for the most visited destination in the USA, with representation in more than a dozen countries around the world. Visit Orlando, together with its 1,200 member organisations, represents the area’s leading industry.      

More information on specific resources for travel professionals, including collateral, sales aids and itinerary planners, can be found on Visit Orlando’s travel trade site, VisitOrlando.com/trade.

