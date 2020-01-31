News

Visit Portland Promotes in Dublin

Representatives from Visit Portland, Oregon, in the USA came to Dublin on a cold January night to inform the trade and media of latest developments in the region, reports Ian Bloomfield. Laura Guimond, Senior PR Manager International, was in fine form, waxing lyrical on all aspects of the product and offered a taste of local whiskey – Westward American single malt Whiskey – to warm up the guests.

With no direct flights from Ireland, Karen Viehoever suggested that a stopover in Reykjavik with Icelandair could be a good option, although Aer Lingus along with Delta Air Lines and United cover the West Coast of America and onwards to Portland International Airport – voted the best small airport in the USA.

Ciara Foley and Paula Cross, Platinum Travel

The American Holidays duo of  Bladhana Richardson and Dee Burdock, who was enjoying her winning bottle of Westward Whiskey

With craft beer, gourmet doughnuts, world-famous bookstores and bike trails galore, there is much to explore in the city of Portland. Open-air adventures abound in the Portland region – from biking through rainforests and climbing Mount Hood to kayaking the Willamette River.

Wine lovers will feel right at home in wine country just outside Portland City. Along with its great gastronomy, the Portland region is a great getaway for food lovers with wonderful bistros and restaurants.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

