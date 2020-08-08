Visit Portugal Launches Covid-19 Insurance for Travellers

Visitors planning a holiday in Portugal can now subscribe to a new travel insurance product, specially adapted to the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative is promoted by RNA Assistance Insurance, and is available on a dedicated website.

The coverage extends to the entire national territory and covers, among others, medical, surgical, pharmaceutical and hospital expenses associated with Covid-19. Insurance also covers the expenses of cancellation, interruption, or extension of travel due to the same pandemic.

The goal is to assure all visitors to Portugal that they can travel around the country safely and with confidence. The insurance initiative is another initiative that Visit Portugal is spreading to international markets to raise awareness of the security of the destination.

Tourists planning to travel to Portugal will be able to register for free on the health passport website, which guarantees access to Covid-19 testing. It also enables access to high-quality urgent health care or check-ups, at previously fixed prices, at five different typologies in the network of hospitals and clinics.