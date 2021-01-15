https://youtu.be/iPY2zLHQL84

Visit Portugal Launches Sustainability Challenge

Visit Portugal has launched a sustainability campaign with a YouTube video asking travellers to put greater focus on responsible tourism in 2021.

The #CantSkipTomorrow message is delivered by a young child taking on the voice of ‘tomorrow’ which invites travellers to find new ways to explore that protect the gift given to us by nature. The message derives from a song by Zeca Alfonso called “Verdes são os campos” (Green Are the Fields), which itself comes from a poem by Luís Vaz de Camões that was inspired by global guidelines on sustainable tourism laid down by the World Tourism Organisation.

The campaign is part of a three-year strategy launched last year by Visit Portugal that aims to make Portugal one of the world’s most sustainable tourism destinations by 2027. Referring to the video, the president of Visit Portugal and chairman of the European Tourism Commission, Luis Araujo, said: “This conveys our responsibilities, as a tourism destination, to the Portuguese, to tourists, to companies in the sector and above all to a planet that needs to regenerate.”