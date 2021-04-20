News

Visit the USA (Virtually) for National Parks Week

Visit the USA (Virtually) for National Parks Week

It’s National Parks Week in the US this week – and to mark the occasion national parks across the U.S. will be hosting a variety of special programmes, events and digital experiences.  Visit The USA recognises the importance of both preserving and enjoying America’s unparalleled national parks and so this year, to celebrate the week, is debuting National Parks Adventure on GoUSA TV.

National Parks Adventure was Brand USA‘s first film for IMAX® and giant-screen theatres, and five years since its premiere it is now launching on GoUSA TV, so adventure-seekers and film fanatics alike can access the U.S.’ greatest treasures through just the click of a finger. National Parks Adventure will spark wanderlust for when we can travel to the U.S. once again, as vast open spaces and dramatic landscapes are guaranteed to be on the top of many travellers bucket list – and America’s national parks offer exactly that. 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Tip Tuesday: Amanda O’Brien from American Holidays

Allie SheehanApril 20, 2021
Read More

The Perfect Bubble: Rent Your Own Cruise Ship for Less than £75k

Fionn DavenportApril 20, 2021
Read More

‘Who the World Follows’ – Travel Department’s Interactive Worldwide Map Lets Customers Travel Virtually

Fionn DavenportApril 20, 2021
Read More

Cassidy Travel Wants…A Product Development Executive

Fionn DavenportApril 20, 2021
Read More

Mid-term Family Packages from Tropical Sky and American Sky

Fionn DavenportApril 20, 2021
Read More

US to Curtail Travel to 80% of the World

Fionn DavenportApril 20, 2021
Read More

VIVA Cruises Releases 2022 Programme with Two New Ships

Fionn DavenportApril 20, 2021
Read More

Universal Hollywood Re-Opens After a Year

Fionn DavenportApril 20, 2021
Read More

IATA Partners With Leading Diagnostic Services Provider on Travel Pass

Fionn DavenportApril 20, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn