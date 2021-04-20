Visit the USA (Virtually) for National Parks Week

It’s National Parks Week in the US this week – and to mark the occasion national parks across the U.S. will be hosting a variety of special programmes, events and digital experiences. Visit The USA recognises the importance of both preserving and enjoying America’s unparalleled national parks and so this year, to celebrate the week, is debuting National Parks Adventure on GoUSA TV.

National Parks Adventure was Brand USA‘s first film for IMAX® and giant-screen theatres, and five years since its premiere it is now launching on GoUSA TV, so adventure-seekers and film fanatics alike can access the U.S.’ greatest treasures through just the click of a finger. National Parks Adventure will spark wanderlust for when we can travel to the U.S. once again, as vast open spaces and dramatic landscapes are guaranteed to be on the top of many travellers‘ bucket list – and America’s national parks offer exactly that.