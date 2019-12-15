Visit USA Committee Ireland Elects New Executive Board

Visit USA Committee Ireland has elected a new Executive Board. The new members are: Jenny Rafter (Aer Lingus), Chairperson; Tryphavana Cross (Las Vegas and NYC&Co), Vice Chairperson; Tara Magee (British Airways), Treasurer; and Mairead Keegan (Click&Go), Secretary.

The election of the new Executive Board took place at the Visit USA AGM in the Dean Hotel, Dublin, on 3 December 2019.

New Chairperson Jenny Rafter said: “I am delighted to be taking up the mantle as Chairperson of Visit USA Ireland from 2020 and would like to take this opportunity to thank Claire Doherty for all the hard work she has done over the past two years.

“In 2018 visitation from Ireland grew by 10%, the second biggest increase year-on-year for any country in the world. I look forward to working with the new committee to further explore new opportunities in the Irish market and further enhance Visit USA visibility and value add to its supplier members.”

The Committee would like to thank outgoing Chairperson Claire Doherty (Travel Department) and outgoing Treasurer Patricia Purdue (Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism and Discover New England) for all their dedication and hard work over the past two years.

More information on the new Executive Group members:

Jenny Rafter, Head of Global Leisure Sales, Aer Lingus: Jenny currently oversees the global leisure sales effort for the airline. Before joining Aer Lingus in 2016 she managed the brands of RCCL in the Irish market for over 10 years.

Tryphavana Cross, Sales & Marketing and PR Account Director for NYC & Company and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority: Tryphavana is Sales & Marketing and PR Account Director for NYC & Company and the Las Vegas CVA in Ireland. She is the Irish representative for both destinations in the Irish market and has been with them since 2008.

Tara Magee, Key Partnership Manager – Ireland, British Airways: Tara began her career in the travel trade 30 years ago working with Delta Air Lines in Shannon and Dublin. After a brief stint with an agency and GSA with Air Canada, she moved to British Midlands for 14 years and then on to British Airways to date.

Mairead Keegan, Product Manager for Cruise, USA & Worldwide, Click&Go: Mairead has been in the travel industry for over 20 years based overseas and returned to Ireland almost four years ago. Mairead is Product Manager for Cruise, USA & Worldwide at Click&Go, an Irish online travel agency based in Dublin. Mairead has previously held the Secretary position on the Visit USA Committee and will go into her second term with the new members.