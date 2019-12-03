Visit USA Committee Hosts Thanksgiving Night for Agents

Celebrating Thanksgiving, the Visit USA Committee Ireland welcomed representatives from across the visitor attractions world of Orlando to the Trinity City Hotel in Dublin, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Tony Lane, Executive Director, and Claire Doherty, Chairperson, Visit USA, welcomed Grant Daley, Universal Parks and Resorts; Mary Murphy, Visit Orlando; Michaela Grey, SeaWorld; Philip Britton, Kennedy Space Centre; and Emma McHale, Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty; along with Jenny Rafter, Aer Lingus.

All the visiting representatives gave updates on the fantastic new products available in the resorts and attractions, with Orlando continuing to be a major draw for Irish families.

Claire Doherty informed the gathering that the Visit USA Committee had 75 members across the trade and Ireland was in the top 20 of visitors to the USA. A 10% increase in 2018 and continuing growth in 2019 bodes well for tourism from Ireland to the USA.

Four million seats to USA airports ensures access to all parts of the United States.

Sunway was prominent in the prize draw for spot prizes and the main prize on the night was also won by Sunway staffer Toni Birthistle who won:

Two Economy Class tickets to Orlando with Aer Lingus

Four nights accommodation, courtesy of Visit Orlando

Two tickets for ‘Dine with an Astronaut’, courtesy of Kennedy Space Centre

Two tickets for Discovery Cove Ultimate Package, courtesy of SeaWorld

Two x3 Park Explorer tickets from Universal

Car hire courtesy of Hertz