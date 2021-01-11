Visit USA Launches New Training Hub

The Visit USA Committee Ireland has launched a new online training hub designed to help travel trade professionals in Ireland polish up their knowledge of the USA.

With over 75 members, the Visit USA Committee Ireland is a voluntary, non-profit organisation which provides a valuable link between its members, travel trade, travel media & the consumer – and has close working ties with the US Foreign & Commercial Service at the US Embassy in Dublin.

The new training hub is made up of ‘brief and engaging’ training videos pitched at the Irish travel trade that can be viewed at their leisure. Participating members include airlines such as Aer Lingus, British Airways and Air France/KLM/Delta; and tourist bureaus from all over the USA, including Greater Miami, Philadelphia, Los Angeles Tourism, Discover New England, Atlantic City, Visit Orlando, Visit Tampa Bay, Experience Kissimmee, Visit Denver, Kentucky Tourism, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee Tourism and Capital Region USA – which covers Washington, DC. Also included are Bradley International Airport in Connecticut and Maverick Aviation, who operate popular helicopter tours of the Grand Canyon and surrounding region from Las Vegas.

The Visit USA Committee currently has members from all aspects of the travel industry including Destinations, Airlines, Tour Operators, Tourist Boards, Travel Agents, Car Hire, Hotel Groups, Cruise Lines, Shopping Outlets and Attractions.