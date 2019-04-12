News

Visit USA Roadshow Comes to The Clarence in Dublin

Visit USA Roadshow Comes to The Clarence in Dublin

The Visit USA Roadshow, sponsored by Bradley International Airport, Delta Air Lines, Hertz, Kansas/Oklahoma and Utah Office of Tourism, visited The Clarence Hotel in Dublin to promote their latest products and meet the Irish trade.

Annette McCann, Travel Counsellors; Mairead Keegan, Click&Go; and Jenni Bridgeman, Utah Office of Tourism

Tony Lane and Claire Doherty from the Visit USA Committee thanked the sponsors and informed the guests of ongoing efforts to promote the USA to the Irish trade. Irish visitors to the USA are in the top ten arrivals.

Teresa Murphy, Delta Air Lines, and Brian Hynes, The Travel Corporation

Presentations by Charlie McNally, Bradley International; Teresa Murphy, Delta Air Lines; Emma McHale, Hertz Ireland; Matt Bates, Kansas/Oklahoma; and Jenni Bridgeman, Utah Office of Tourism, were detailed and informative about new products and attractions.

Ita Comer, Club Travel; Sarah Slattery, The Travel Expert; and Carol Anne O’Neill, Worldchoice Ireland

In his thank you words, ITAA President John Spollen was keen to stress the special bond between Ireland and the USA and the key relationships built up over many years between Irish agents and American suppliers.

Tony Lane, Visit USA, and Emma McHale, Hertz Ireland

