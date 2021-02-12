Visit Wexford for Magical Moments in 2021

Following a successful holiday season in 2020, Visit Wexford is designing another exciting ‘#BestforSun #BestforFun’ campaign full of endless adventures that capture the magical summer moments. Visit Wexford is encouraging holidaymakers to book their 2021 summer holidays well in advance to the Sunny South East to guarantee a safe and unforgettable vacation.

Right across the county, there are incredible accommodation options available for early bookers to suit all budgets and all types of holidays. Click here to read Visit Wexford’s latest blog that outlines the rates available at a variety of accommodation choices.

Wexford was named among the top 3 destinations to visit in Ireland in 2020, and this summer is bound to be another popular choice as we all are dreaming of some quality time away with friends, family and loved ones.

As well as booking your accommodation early, it is advised to book some of those adventures on your summer wishlist. Many attractions have online pre-booking facilities in place to manage visitor numbers. From Castletown just north of Gorey right down to Ballyhack outside of Arthurstown, there are so many safe outdoor adventures to explore, see and do.

Ireland’s sunniest destination includes over 250km of scenic coastline that harbours some of the most spectacular golf courses, sandy beaches, adventure tours and trails, lush gardens, heritage sites, family-friendly activities, great hospitality, and of course, excellent food. It is easy to see why Wexford is the number one holiday destination for many.

In Wexford, we have seen a sharp increase in demand for pet-friendly accommodation for those travelling with their beloved furry friends. If you are bringing your canine companion on your summer holiday, be sure to check the Visit Wexford guide to where you can eat, stay and play with your pet throughout the county.

Visit Wexford would like to remind all holidaymakers to follow the national safety guidelines set by the HSE. If you are travelling to Wexford, please check visitwexford.ie and the main social media platforms @VisitWexford for the latest news, offers and availability across the county.

