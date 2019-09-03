Visit Your Dream Destination with ITTN and Emirates!

If you won tickets for two to your choice of 158 destinations worldwide, where would be your dream destination? Travel agency and tour operator staff employed on the island of Ireland can make that dream come true – by entering your photos taken since 1 November 2018 into the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition. Search your photo library right now and enter your best shots at: https://www.ittn.ie/entry-form/

You could also win a €100 voucher, a trophy, and be a guest of Emirates at the 28th Irish Travel Trade Awards at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 22 November – when the winner of those worldwide tickets for two will be announced.

The competition is running until 31 October and three more finalists have still to be selected by the judges: Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates; Paul Sherwood, a leading Professional Photographer; and Michael Flood, Editor, Irish Travel Trade News.

Our June winner was Chani Anderson, Trailfinders Cork, with her photo ‘Streets of Prague’ taken in Prague with her Nikon 7100 camera in December 2018.

Our July winner was Marek Maslowiec, Atlas Travel, with his photo ‘Lonely Rider’ taken in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, with his Sony DSC-HX 400V camera in November 2018.