VisitPittsburgh Appoints Black Diamond for Travel Representation and PR in Ireland and the UK

VisitPittsburgh, the official destination marketing organisation for the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has appointed Black Diamond as its public relations and travel trade representative agency in Ireland and the UK. Pittsburgh is served by WOW Air from Dublin via Reykjavik.

The London-based agency has been selected by the Pittsburgh Travel Co-operative, which includes the Greater Pittsburgh Convention & Visitors Bureau and Pittsburgh International Airport, to act as its agency of record in Ireland and the UK.

The account will be overseen by Sarah Barnett, Head of Travel PR, and Gerry Boyle, Trade Director. Black Diamond will position the city as a cultural hot spot and culinary melting pot, bringing to the fore the high tech and young, award-winning chefs and artists in the area. Pittsburgh is the birthplace of Andy Warhol and the agency will also focus on the architecture and local creative scene emerging from the Three Rivers city.

Tom Loftus, Chief Marketing Officer, VisitPittsburgh, said: “On behalf of VisitPittsburgh and Pittsburgh International Airport, we are delighted with our decision to appoint Black Diamond. Our focus for the Irish and UK markets is to bring to life the thriving new tech and gastronomy scene that is currently emerging, and through their previous successes Black Diamond has proven they are the right agency to position Pittsburgh as the forward-thinking, exciting city we are.

“Pittsburgh is a very hot destination right now and combined with all the transatlantic flight options people have to get there, including the first year-round service we have had in over a decade, make it a great time to promote our magnificent city internationally.”

Sarah Barnett, Head of Travel PR at Black Diamond, said: “We are very much looking forward to delivering an all-encompassing trade and PR programme to bring to life the trendy city of Pittsburgh and to grow incremental visitors from Ireland and the UK. To be able to work with such an exciting destination at this time is an incredible achievement for Black Diamond as we celebrate our 25th anniversary in business.”

Consumers are directed to visitpittsburgh.com for further information on the destination.