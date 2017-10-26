News

VisitPittsburgh Appoints Black Diamond for Travel Representation and PR in Ireland and the UK

VisitPittsburgh Appoints Black Diamond for Travel Representation and PR in Ireland and the UK

VisitPittsburgh, the official destination marketing organisation for the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has appointed Black Diamond as its public relations and travel trade representative agency in Ireland and the UK. Pittsburgh is served by WOW Air from Dublin via Reykjavik.

The London-based agency has been selected by the Pittsburgh Travel Co-operative, which includes the Greater Pittsburgh Convention & Visitors Bureau and Pittsburgh International Airport, to act as its agency of record in Ireland and the UK.

The account will be overseen by Sarah Barnett, Head of Travel PR, and Gerry Boyle, Trade Director. Black Diamond will position the city as a cultural hot spot and culinary melting pot, bringing to the fore the high tech and young, award-winning chefs and artists in the area. Pittsburgh is the birthplace of Andy Warhol and the agency will also focus on the architecture and local creative scene emerging from the Three Rivers city.

Tom Loftus, Chief Marketing Officer, VisitPittsburgh, said: “On behalf of VisitPittsburgh and Pittsburgh International Airport, we are delighted with our decision to appoint Black Diamond. Our focus for the Irish and UK markets is to bring to life the thriving new tech and gastronomy scene that is currently emerging, and through their previous successes Black Diamond has proven they are the right agency to position Pittsburgh as the forward-thinking, exciting city we are.

“Pittsburgh is a very hot destination right now and combined with all the transatlantic flight options people have to get there, including the first year-round service we have had in over a decade, make it a great time to promote our magnificent city internationally.”

Sarah Barnett, Head of Travel PR at Black Diamond, said: “We are very much looking forward to delivering an all-encompassing trade and PR programme to bring to life the trendy city of Pittsburgh and to grow incremental visitors from Ireland and the UK. To be able to work with such an exciting destination at this time is an incredible achievement for Black Diamond as we celebrate our 25th anniversary in business.”

Consumers are directed to visitpittsburgh.com for further information on the destination.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

IMG_1685

Emer Thomas Wins Trip of a Lifetime to Abu Dhabi

Ian BloomfieldOctober 26, 2017
Read More
Finnair Airbus A330

Go to Goa for Less in Finnair Business Class This Winter

Neil SteedmanOctober 26, 2017
Read More
AWTE Christmas Lunch

Book Your Tickets for the AWTE Christmas Lunch Now

Neil SteedmanOctober 26, 2017
Read More
Qatar Airways Mobile App

Qatar Airways Enhances Mobile App, Offers 10% Discount on Mobile Bookings

Neil SteedmanOctober 26, 2017
Read More
WTM Digital Influencers

WTM London to Highlight Working with Digital Influencers

Neil SteedmanOctober 26, 2017
Read More
Volotea

Volotea to Go Twice-Weekly on Cork-Verona Next Summer

Neil SteedmanOctober 26, 2017
Read More
united-b737-900er

United Becomes First US Carrier to Offer Boarding Passes for Partner Airlines Via Mobile App

Neil SteedmanOctober 26, 2017
Read More
The Arches of Oman

The Arches of Oman Arrives in Muscat

Michael FloodOctober 26, 2017
Read More
IMG_3573

Hello TUI, Goodbye Falcon: It’s Party Time!

Michael FloodOctober 23, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland