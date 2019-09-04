VisitScotland Launches Brexit Advice Video for European Visitors

VisitScotland aims to ensure that European visitors are not put off coming to Scotland because of uncertainty and misinformation around Brexit by creating a video with up to date information for EU citizens planning to travel to Scotland before and after 31 October.

The video, created in six languages, covers some of the most frequently asked questions regarding travelling to the country post-Brexit, with helpful advice showing the differences whether the UK leaves with or without a deal.

The film gives tips on everything from passport and border control, visas and driving licenses to customs tariffs and travel insurance and is now hosted on VisitScotland.com. The film will be updated as the situation evolves in the lead up to Brexit.

Judy Mariëns, Senior Market Manager for Europe, VisitScotland, said: “Our European visitors are incredibly important to us, so it is important we help them stay as informed as possible before they visit Scotland after Brexit. We feel this video will help visitors with some of the key updates in travelling here so they can plan appropriately. However, one thing that definitely won’t change is the warm Scottish welcome.”

Europe provides six out of Scotland’s 10 key tourism markets with 1.6 million EU residents visiting the country in 2017, generating £956 million to the economy. The video will be produced in French, German, Italian, Dutch, and Spanish alongside English to be as accessible as possible to all European markets.

Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/awENJe-IaJY

Or a 30 second edit here: https://youtu.be/ycLB_K6BBTg