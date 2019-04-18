VistaPet Takes to the Skies

US-based global business aviation company VistaJet has launched VistaPet, a comprehensive programme designed to ensure that all passengers feel welcome – even if they are four-legged.

VistaJet has seen a 104% increase in the number of animals flown over the last two years, while one in four VistaJet members fly regularly with their loyal companions, and an estimated 30 million people travel with their pets each year. There was a 47% increase in the number of dogs flying onboard VistaJet in 2018 against the previous year.

For many, pets are simply part of the family – 95% of American animal owners agree as they become increasingly integrated into their lives. Travel standards to date have failed to reach expected service levels, with 75% of owners distrusting commercial airlines to safely care for their pets, making the journey stressful for both animal and human.

JetSmarter

The Vista Global group has also recently acquired JetSmarter, which will now bring its digital capabilities to the entire Vista Global group, integrating its industry-disrupting platform into the back-end technology of Vista Global’s brands VistaJet, Vista Lease and XOJET.

The integration will significantly improve the ease and speed of the booking process for the 150,000 passengers traveling with any of the Vista Global companies each year, building on its track record of offering customers the most technologically advanced solutions in the private aviation industry.