VIVA Cruises Releases 2022 Programme with Two New Ships

River cruise specialist, VIVA Cruises, has unveiled exciting news for the 2022 season: two brand new ships will be joining the fleet in 2022 and two further vessels will be given a fresh new look and sailing exclusively for VIVA Cruises next year. With these additions, VIVA Cruises will be running a total of 238 departures across seven ships for the 2022 season. All itineraries can now be booked online.

VIVA Cruises’ first new build ship, VIVA ONE, will set sail from the port of Düsseldorf in April 2022, offering a variety of exciting itineraries on the Rhine and Moselle rivers. VIVA ONE, whose name refers to being the very first ship built by VIVA Cruises, will feature a modern design in blue tones, two restaurants, a spacious sun deck, and a spa and wellness area, amongst other features. VIVA ONE will have 88 cabins (double beds, suites and junior suites, most of them equipped with French balconies) for a maximum of 176 guests.

VIVA ONE will also be the first ship in the VIVA Cruises fleet to use state-of-the-art hybrid technology that is kinder to the environment. The ship will use using sulphur-free GTL (Gas to Liquid) fuel, which significantly reduces CO ² consumption and emissions. VIVA ONE will also see an important reduction of plastic on board and the use of more environmentally friendly materials.

VIVA TWO will be VIVA Cruises’ second new build ship, which will complement the fleet primarily on the Danube river from July 2022. VIVA TWO will feature 95 stylish and comfortable cabins (including eight suites) which will reflect the casual lifestyle of VIVA Cruises. VIVA TWO’s lounge and restaurant area, on two different levels, will be connected by wide set of stairs offering the feeling of light and space.

The culinary offering on board both VIVA ONE and VIVA TWO will have something to suit all tastes. VIVA’s Bistro will offer a casual atmosphere and a wide selection of snacks and smaller dishes available from early morning until late at night – including salads, sandwiches and burgers. Riverside will be the main restaurant on both vessels, featuring a wide selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner menus – including vegetarian and vegan meals. VIVA TWO will also have a third restaurant, MOMENTS, the place to go for top-class specialty food, accompanied with light entertainment. All dining options will be included in the cruise package part of the VIVA All-Inclusive product.

Andrea Kruse, COO of VIVA Cruises, said: “We are very proud to be able to launch our very first two new build ships for the 2022 season. We have taken the time to implement our casual lifestyle and all the necessary safety protocols to the vessels to make them just right for our guests.”

In addition to the two new ships, VIVA Cruises will be also sailing along Europe’s most popular rivers (Rhine, Danube, Main, Moselle, Seine and Rhône) and the North and Baltic Seas in 2022. The range of four-night river cruises from the German cities of Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Koblenz will be significantly expanded next year. These shorter trips are experiencing a great demand as they have proved to be very successful among those new to river cruising.

Longer itineraries within France will be also available next year, but on board two refreshed ships which will be running exclusively for VIVA Cruises in 2022. VIVA VOYAGE will be offering cruises on the Rhône and also in the Mediterranean in the summer; while VIVA GLORIA (formerly SWISS GLORIA) will travel to Le Havre along the Seine.

The 2022 programme will be completed by permanent members of the fleet, VIVA TIARA and VIVA MOMENTS. The former will be running a variety of 7- and 16-night itineraries along the Danube river; while VIVA MOMENTS will be sailing on seven-night itineraries on the Rhine as well as 4-night trips focused on wellness and relaxation (January – March 2022). Finally, SWISS DIAMOND, with capacity for 123 passengers, will continue running its popular itineraries along the Baltic Coast.

VIVA Cruises will offer a total of 238 departures across seven ships throughout 2022. Special discounts for families are also available in all 2022 departures. Children up to the age of three can travel for free in their parents’ cabin; a 50% discount will be applied to children between four and 10 years old; and 30% discount to those between 11 and 15 years old.

All 2022 itineraries will also include VIVA Cruises’ signature VIVA All-Inclusive product, which includes snacks, full board, high-quality alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, minibar, beauty products from luxury cosmetic brand, Rituals, Wi-Fi and all tips and gratuities.