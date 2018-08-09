Volker Lorenz Joins CaminoWays.com as Chief Operations Officer

Volker Lorenz has been appointed as Chief Operations Officer for CaminoWays.com, Greenlife Tours Ltd. Volker will be leading the team of 40 travel professionals based in Blackpitts, Dublin 8, from mid-September.

“I am delighted to be joining CaminoWays.com and to help Roland and the team become even more successful in the very near future,” said Volker. “The popularity of walking on the historic and spiritual trails of the Camino, as well as the strength of the CaminoWays.com brand, are fantastic assets to build on.

“I believe that it is a very exciting time to be joining the team here as we try to find other interesting, special products and tours that will appeal to many Irish and international travellers. The team here in our Dublin office have been really welcoming and I cannot wait to get started.”

Established in 2011 by Roland Monsegu, Dublin-based Greenlife Tours focuses on experience holidays and CaminoWays.com is its main brand, specialising on the famous Camino de Santiago routes. CaminoWays.com is recognised globally as one of the key operators on the Camino.

“The challenge will be to build on that success and replicate it with other products that are also built around a sense of community, adventure, friendship and fun,” added Volker. “Although the customer base for our existing brands, CaminoWays.com, IrelandWays.com and Trekkingbug.com, is very much international, we also want to attract more Irish customers to try our holiday offers.

“I see it as part of my role as the incoming COO to drive this growth further by reaching out more to the Irish travel trade as well as to trade partners internationally in the many oversea markets that we are selling into.”

Founder and director Roland Monsegu said: “In just a few years we have grown from two working at a kitchen table to a great team of nearly 40 travel professionals from all over the world. We are really proud of this achievement and we are really excited to welcome Volker to the team, bringing in fresh ideas and opportunities.”

Volker joins from Accenture where he was Senior Manager for Service Delivery. Volker is well known and a respected figure in the travel industry, as he was General Manager for Amadeus Ireland for over 12 years and, prior to that, he was Managing Director at Lufthansa InTouch for five years.