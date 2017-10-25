News

Volotea to Go Twice-Weekly on Cork-Verona Next Summer

Volotea to Go Twice-Weekly on Cork-Verona Next Summer

Following a successful summer 2017 schedule, Spanish low-cost carrier Volotea has confirmed that its weekly Cork to Verona service will increase to twice weekly for summer 2018. Cork to Verona will operate every Saturday from 26th May – 29th August, with an additional flight on Wednesdays during peak season commencing on 27th June.

Verona offers travellers the best that Northern Italy has to offer, including Lake Garda. The quiet and picturesque Northern Italian town of Verona is renowned as the setting for Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the area is famous for iconic Roman and medieval architecture.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

The Arches of Oman

The Arches of Oman arrives in Muscat!

Michael FloodOctober 25, 2017
Read More
IMG_1685

Emer Thomas wins the trip of a lifetime to Abu Dhabi

Ian BloomfieldOctober 25, 2017
Read More
united-b737-900er

United Becomes First US Carrier to Offer Boarding Passes for Partner Airlines Via Mobile App

Neil SteedmanOctober 25, 2017
Read More
Qatar Airways Mobile App

Qatar Airways Enhances Mobile App, Offers 10% Discount on Mobile Bookings

Neil SteedmanOctober 25, 2017
Read More
Finnair Airbus A330

Go to Goa for Less in Finnair Business Class This Winter

Neil SteedmanOctober 25, 2017
Read More
IMG_3573

Hello TUI, Goodbye Falcon: It’s Party Time!

Michael FloodOctober 23, 2017
Read More
20171018_111238_resized_1

James Fleming is September ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer Winner

Michael FloodOctober 23, 2017
Read More
Job Opportunities

Turkish Airlines Looks for a Corporate Sales Representative

Michael FloodOctober 23, 2017
Read More
German NTO Writers Award Winners

German NTO Announces Winners of Travel Writers Awards

Michael FloodOctober 23, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland