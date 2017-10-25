Volotea to Go Twice-Weekly on Cork-Verona Next Summer

Following a successful summer 2017 schedule, Spanish low-cost carrier Volotea has confirmed that its weekly Cork to Verona service will increase to twice weekly for summer 2018. Cork to Verona will operate every Saturday from 26th May – 29th August, with an additional flight on Wednesdays during peak season commencing on 27th June.

Verona offers travellers the best that Northern Italy has to offer, including Lake Garda. The quiet and picturesque Northern Italian town of Verona is renowned as the setting for Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the area is famous for iconic Roman and medieval architecture.