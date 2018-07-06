Volotea Signs Commercial Agreement with APG for 23 Countries Including Ireland

Volotea and APG have signed an agreement to extend its commercial network through APG in 23 countries where the airline is not currently present, including Ireland. Volotea operates 293 routes serving 78 European cities.

Pierfrancesco Carino, Chief Sales Officer, Volotea, said: “Volotea is pleased to apply the AGP GET (Global Extended Territories) programme, expanding its commercial scope in new territories around the world. Thanks to this programme, Volotea is going to capitalise on the local knowledge of APG teams in each of the 23 selected countries, promoting Volotea routes among leisure and business clients.”

Sandrine de Saint Sauveur, President and Chief Executive, APG, said: “APG is delighted and honoured to have signed the AGP GET agreement with such a successful and innovative airline as Volotea. I am confident that our APG professionals worldwide team will ensure the success of Volotea in those new markets.”