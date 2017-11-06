Vote Now for Your Travel Photographer of the Year Finalist

Irish travel agents and tour operators can now vote for your favourite entry in the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition to select a sixth finalist who will have the chance to win tickets for two to anywhere on the Emirates worldwide network. A record 250 photos were entered from June to October and you can vote for your top choice from all of these at https://www.ittn.ie/ittn-emirates-travel-photographer-6th-finalist/.

Our monthly winners to date are Claire Bushell, Flight Centre (June); Chani Anderson, Trailfinders (July); Niamh Quinlan, Travel Counsellors, (August); and James Fleming, Sunway (September). Our October winner and the ITTN readers’ sixth finalist will be announced on Tuesday 14th November.

All six finalists receive a trophy, a voucher for €200, and an invite to be the guest of Emirates at the 26th Irish Travel Trade Awards gala dinner on Friday 24th November 2017 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

An overall winner will be selected from the six finalists by a panel of judges comprising Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; professional photographer Paul Sherwood; and Michael Flood, ITTN Editor. The winner will be announced at the Awards and presented with tickets for two from Dublin to any destination on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network of over 150 destinations.