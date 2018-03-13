Vote Online Today for New Eurowings Route to Cork

The travel trade and public are being urged to get behind Cork Airport by visiting www.facebook.com/eurowings during today’s 60-minute window, from 2pm-3pm Irish time, and casting their vote for Cork to be named as the new route in the 2018/19 winter schedule for Düsseldorf-based Eurowings, which is a subsidiary of Lufthansa.

Cork Airport, the country’s second busiest international airport after Dublin, topped the poll following a week-long European-wide public vote that began on Tuesday 6th March and closed yesterday, Monday 12th March. Six European hubs competed, with the top three going on to the live final. Cork, the only Irish airport to be shortlisted in the competition, secured 33.3% of votes. Also in the final are Košice (Slovakia) after receiving 32% of votes and Friedrichshafen (Germany) with 12%.

Niall MacCarthy, Cork Airport Managing Director, said: “We are amazed at the support from the public. Over the past week, people have rallied to ensure Cork Airport made the final three and we are delighted to have topped the poll in round one.

“However, there is still more work to be done! We are now asking everyone to take part in the live vote, as a win will be a major boost to the region, and to Ireland as a whole. This will provide greater route choice for those flying from Cork Airport, while also being of benefit to the economy through inbound tourism.”

To help secure the new route, go to www.facebook.com/eurowings on Tuesday 13th March from 2pm to 3pm to vote.