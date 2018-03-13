News

Vote Online Today for New Eurowings Route to Cork

Vote Online Today for New Eurowings Route to Cork

The travel trade and public are being urged to get behind Cork Airport by visiting  www.facebook.com/eurowings during today’s 60-minute window, from 2pm-3pm Irish time, and casting their vote for Cork to be named as the new route in the 2018/19 winter schedule for Düsseldorf-based Eurowings, which is a subsidiary of Lufthansa.

Cork Airport, the country’s second busiest international airport after Dublin, topped the poll following a week-long European-wide public vote that began on Tuesday 6th March and closed yesterday, Monday 12th March. Six European hubs competed, with the top three going on to the live final. Cork, the only Irish airport to be shortlisted in the competition, secured 33.3% of votes. Also in the final are Košice (Slovakia) after receiving 32% of votes and Friedrichshafen (Germany) with 12%.

Niall MacCarthy, Cork Airport Managing Director, said: “We are amazed at the support from the public. Over the past week, people have rallied to ensure Cork Airport made the final three and we are delighted to have topped the poll in round one.

“However, there is still more work to be done! We are now asking everyone to take part in the live vote, as a win will be a major boost to the region, and to Ireland as a whole. This will provide greater route choice for those flying from Cork Airport, while also being of benefit to the economy through inbound tourism.”

To help secure the new route, go to www.facebook.com/eurowings on Tuesday 13th March from 2pm to 3pm to vote.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival

Cathay Pacific and the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival

Michael FloodMarch 13, 2018
Read More
Independence

Royal Caribbean International Announces 2019 ex-Southampton Sailings

Michael FloodMarch 13, 2018
Read More
Job Opportunities

Navan Travel / Travalue.ie Seeks Travel Consultants

Neil SteedmanMarch 13, 2018
Read More
Travel Trade Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 13th March 2018

Sarah SlatteryMarch 13, 2018
Read More
turkish bowling

Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament Excitement Has Begun

Michael FloodMarch 13, 2018
Read More
Scaliger Castle Sirmione

Explore the Beautiful Castles of Europe with TUI

Michael FloodMarch 13, 2018
Read More
Dublin Airport NCAD 1

Dublin Airport Partners with NCAD

Michael FloodMarch 13, 2018
Read More
IMG_5093

KLM Sustainability Programme Uses Dirt-Eating Microbes

Michael FloodMarch 13, 2018
Read More
6

Roses for the Ladies from Turkish Airlines for IWD

Michael FloodMarch 13, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland