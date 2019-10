Voting for ITTN Awards Extended by One Week

The deadline for voting for this year’s ITTN Awards has been extended by one week to Friday 25th October. Travel agents throughout Ireland can vote for their top suppliers online at: www.ittn.ie/itt-awards/2019/.

There are 22 Award catgories this year, including four new categories: Best Airline Ex-Ireland, Best Premium Economy Airline, Best City Break Destination in Europe, and Best Escorted Tour Operator.

Vote NOW at: www.ittn.ie/itt-awards/2019/.