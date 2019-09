Voting is Now Open for ITTN Awards 2019

Travel agency staff throughout the island of Ireland can now vote online, at www.ittn.ie/itt-awards/2019/, to support their top suppliers in ITTN’s Irish Travel Trade Awards. Voting closes on Friday 18th October – so don’t delay, VOTE NOW!

There are 22 Award categories, including four new ones: Best Airline Ex-Ireland, Best Premium Economy Airline, Best City Break Destination in Europe, and Best Escorted Tour Operator.