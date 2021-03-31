Voting Opens in World Travel Awards

Voting is now open in the World Travel Awards (WTA), where travel professionals, media and consumers can vote for their favourite travel brands across a broad range of categories, from hotels to destinations and tour operators.

The full list of categories and nominees for the 2021 programme – the 28th edition of the awards – can be viewed here.

Ireland Well Represented

Irish interests are well-represented in the nominations. Ireland itself is nominated in two categories within the Europe section – Leading Destination and Leading Adventure Tourism Destination. Dublin also makes it into two categories – best leading festival and event destination and best city break in Europe, with Belfast also making it into the latter category.

Fáilte Ireland is nominated as Europe’s Leading Tourist Board, while Aer Lingus and Ryanair are both nominated in the Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2021 category. Old Bushmills Distillery on the Antrim Coast and Dublin’s Teeling Distillery feature in the leading whiskey distillery tour category, while EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum and Spike Island are both nominated in the category of Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction.

A number of Irish hotels are also nominated in various categories: Ashford Castle is in the Leading Honeymoon Resort category, Inchydoney Resort & Spa is in the Leading Island Resort category, Hotel Doolin gets the nod in the Leading Green Resort category and the Marker Hotel – which was recently rebranded as the first urban hotel of the Anantara hotel group – features in the Leading New Hotel category.

Finally, Adare Manor is one of five nominees in the category of Europe’s Leading Hotel.