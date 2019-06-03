News

Voyego Partners with Aer Lingus

Voyego, the dedicated travel and mobility division of the Comtrade Group, today announces that it has partnered with Aer Lingus to deliver an innovative Payments Hub platform.

 

In essence, the payments hub enables Aer Lingus to implement new alternative forms of payments such as Apple Pay and Aer Club Avios points. As well as providing new payment options, the solution offers the convenience of frictionless and secure in-app payments.

 

Easily integrated within its existing systems, the platform makes it easier for the airline to effectively adopt and implement new payment methods. In turn, this allows the company to also pick the payment service providers who help to improve the guest experience and purchasing activity.

 

The payments hub also automates back office payment processes for Aer Lingus and enables more efficiency when processing payments, including refunds and credits.

 

Furthermore, the solution collates all payment information into a central location which helps to deliver a more personalised and streamlined passenger experience. Not only do travellers have more payment options, they can pay for flights at the touch of a button on mobile devices.

 

Oliver Lynch, Vice President of Business Development, Voyego, said: “The aviation industry is experiencing rapid change. These developments not only aim to deliver an outstanding e-commerce experience for passengers but also reduce airlines’ operational costs. In this new digital environment, airlines must provide passengers with their preferred payment methods, such as Apple Pay, that work seamlessly on mobile devices.

 

“We are very proud of our partnership with Aer Lingus which has helped to accelerate the company’s digital transformation and innovate its approach to payments. Of course, it’s great to also see the rewards of this solution, including enhanced customer satisfaction, more efficient processing of payment transactions and business growth.”

 

Dave O’Donovan, Director of Digital and Mobile Technologies, Aer Lingus, said: “The Voyego team worked with our business and technology departments to help define the project requirements and design an effective, technical solution to meet our business objectives.

 

“Together, we developed an innovative platform that delivers variety of new payment solutions, reduces the cost of payment processing and provides better functionality for end-users, our valued guests.”

 

 

Pictured (l to r): Dave O’Donovan, Director of Digital and Mobile Technologies, Aer Lingus, and Oliver Lynch, Vice President of Business Development, Voyego

 

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

