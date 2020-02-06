News

W.B. Yeats Dublin-Cherbourg with Irish Ferries

The W.B.Yeats will be returning to the Dublin to Cherbourg route for this summers sailings. The Irish Ferries ship is 54,985 gross tonnes and is a luxury cruise ferry.

On board the W.B. Yeats

The W. B. Yeats has space for 1,885 passengers and crew, 1,200 cars and 440 cabins including luxury suites with their own private balconies. Other facilities include a Club Class lounge, á la carte and self-service restaurants, cinema, shopping and a choice of bars and lounges.

The Captain on the bridge of the W.B.Yeats.

The a la carte restaurant is a great fine dining experience that will add to the passenger experience as they set off for a continental holiday.

Poetry by W.B.Yeats

Irish Ferries has been named the ‘Best Ferry Company’ for the 13th consecutive year at the annual Irish Travel Trade Awards, which took place in Dublin recently.

 

The Club Class lounge is a veritable oasis of calm and ideal for business travellers to catch up on their work as they sail, with wi-fi that really works.

The Club Lounge

A complimentary wine tasting on-board.

Sail from Ireland to France on Irish Ferries’ new luxury ship, the W.B. Yeats, and you are just 10 minutes from the new WBS (Wine Beer Supermarket) in La Glacerie.For wine drinkers, a new wine and beers outlet has opened near the port of Cherbourg, located in La Glacerie. The 900 sq m outlet has a vast range of French wines together with wines from Australia, Argentina, Italy, Portugal, and other wine-producing countries.

WBS in Cherbourg

The outlet also stocks a wide range of spirits and beers, and is only 10 minutes from the ferry terminal.

Further information: www.winebeersupermarket.com or phone: +33 233 223 985 or +33 608 849 924.

Classic Car show in St.Malo

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

