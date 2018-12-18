W.B. Yeats to Sail from Dublin to France from mid-March to end-September

Irish Ferries has announced that it expects its new ship, the W.B. Yeats, to dock in Dublin next week. The ship will sail four times a week from Dublin to France from mid-March to the end of September 2019 – and bookings made before 15th January 2019 will receive a 10% discount.

The W. B. Yeats will afford superior comfort to 1,800 passengers offering 440 spacious cabins, including luxury suites with private balcony sea views and a dedicated butler service. Styled throughout in natural tones, rich furnishings are accented by marble, steel and state-of-the-art lighting, creating a relaxed and contemporary atmosphere on every deck. Décor in the passenger areas includes famous works of art and literature from Yeats and other well-known artists, while downloadable audio extracts from the famous poet’s celebrated catalogue provide the backdrop to a unique walking tour.

The literary theme continues throughout the ship, as guests are invited to indulge in innovative cuisine in the Lady Gregory Restaurant, enjoy a casual snack in the Maud Gonne Bar & Lounge, or immerse themselves in the magic of movies and family fun entertainment at The Abbey and The Peacock cinemas.

Andrew Sheen, Managing Director, Irish Ferries, said: “We are delighted to bring the W.B. Yeats and its superior luxury to Dublin. The introduction of this magnificent new ship offers holidaymakers unrivalled comfort with direct route access from the convenient and centrally located Dublin Port to France. Irish Ferries look forward to welcoming passengers onboard the W.B. Yeats to sail in style in 2019.”

Nora Costelloe, Consumer Marketing & Sales Director, Irish Ferries, added: “Whether it’s a gourmet break away in a picturesque French village, or a seaside adventure for all the family, we are giving our customers the chance to enjoy the freedom of unlimited luggage and the comfort of travelling with their own car.”

Holidaymakers will get 10% off when they book a summer sailing from Dublin to France on www.irishferries.com before 15th January 2019.