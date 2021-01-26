W Hotel Debuts in Portugal with Algarve Opening

An exciting addition to the Algarve, opening in Spring 2021, is the new W Algarve. The opening marks the debut of W Hotels Worldwide in Portugal. Located just outside of Albufeira and perched on the iconic cliffs overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the hotel is a combination of urban glam meets beach life in a region famous for its beautiful, secluded coves, year-round sunshine and enticing cuisine. Guests can expect pulsating beats, vibrant flavours, and bright contemporary design.

The hotel will have 134 rooms and suites plus 83 residences, all ocean facing and boasting spacious balconies. Atlantic colours and asymmetrical forms that mimic the nearby cliffs define the design; it is the Algarve reinterpreted by W.

Facilities will include a state-of-the-art fitness centre ‘FIT’ and an ‘Away’ Spa with seven treatment rooms, plus outdoor pools. To refuel and replenish there will be an authentic Portuguese Algarve-inspired dining restaurant, plus a classic and modern Italian restaurant.

Guests can pick their favourite bubbles from the most extensive collection of champagnes and sparkling wines at ‘Air’ perched on the cliffs overlooking the ocean or take in the spectacular views and drinks at ‘Sea Sky’ bar to the beats of international DJs spinning the decks.

In their ‘WOW Suites’ guests can experience next-level luxury with two floors of state-of-the art resort living with ultramodern BOSE® entertainment system, signature W bed, a spacious ocean facing balcony and some suites have a rooftop terrace private plunge pool.

Taking the luxury up an additional notch are the ‘Extreme WOW Suites’ with a rooftop terrace where luscious gardens surround an elevated lounge seating spot, DJ booth, dining and bar area, and an infinity pool from which guests can soak up the incredible sunset views over the Atlantic Ocean. The bedroom design is inspired by the beautiful Benagil cave and the picturesque Algarve fishing villages.

Or guests can enjoy ultimate exclusivity in one of 83 W Algarve Residences. Pick a one, two, three, or four-bedroom apartment, with private ocean facing terraces. The high-spec, open-plan kitchen comes with state-of-the-art SMEG appliances and statement furniture. The spacious master bedroom leads to a large en-suite bathroom with soaking bathtubs, rain showers and stylish dressing area.