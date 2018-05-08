News

Walk Into History on the Boston Freedom Trail

Discover the rich history of the American Revolution.

Rhode Island was founded in 1636 and is one of the original 13 colonies that first formed the USA. So, naturally, they have got some of the coolest and most interesting historical sites, all of which help tell the story of the beginning of the USA. Most of these sites are well preserved, allowing visitors to take a fresh look at these unforgettable attractions.

If you’re heading to Boston, check out the Freedom Trail, a 4km route that leads you to 16 historically significant sites in Boston, each one an authentic treasure. Explore museums and meetinghouses, churches, and burial grounds. Discover the rich history of the American Revolution, as it began in Boston, where every step tells a story.

Staying in Providence or Newport? Visit the Gilded Age Newport mansions that were once the summer homes of the America’s wealthiest families. Some serve as museums, some have become restaurants, hotels and resorts, while others still serve as private homes. The breathtaking Rhode Island historic homes are a must see.

Fares start from €129 one-way. To book flights, visit www.norwegian.com/ie

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

