Walking Holidays Top of the List for TD active Holidays in 2021

Walking holidays are outperforming all other bookings for 2021 so far according to TD active Holidays, the specialists in guided group activity holidays.

The ‘outdoor revolution’ has taken off in earnest during the Covid-19 pandemic as people were bitten by the “walking bug” and took to the outdoors to get their daily exercise and meet and walk at a social distance in the open. Those who have enjoyed walking within their 5km in the past few months are now looking forward to exploring more of Ireland and Europe on foot in 2021, with TD active Holidays reporting that Spain is the top destination for bookings so far with Ireland a close second.

The Camino de Santiago tops the list of walking holidays on offer, with the added appeal of it being a Holy Year this year. There are two choices available: The last 100k for the more experienced walkers and the Footsteps of the Camino, for those who prefer shorter, less challenging walks.

“Exploring a destination on foot is a very special experience and the trails around Ireland and Europe bring people off the beaten track to places that cannot be discovered by road. People are embracing the outdoors on a grand scale since the pandemic began and this new-found interest has increased demand for our walking holidays” Yvonne Boyle, Commercial Director of TD active Holidays

In TD Active’s Homegrown Adventures range, Donegal is the most popular Irish destination. Customers can also discover the unique beauty of the Burren on foot or take a hike through scenic Cork and Kerry.

TD active Holidays offer a range of walking levels from leisurely to challenging to suit those who are starting out, as well as experienced walkers used to long and sometimes challenging trails. Experienced walking guides accompany every tour and ensure that walkers get the most of out of their outdoor adventures.

The “Moderate” walking level has the highest number of bookings so far, with an average distance between 6km and 16km per day and daily ascents likely to be between 200m and 700m.

TD active Holidays know how important flexibility is at the moment. So, up until 31st of March 2021, any new bookings made can be changed for free or deposits can be exchanged for a voucher with no expiry date. This flexibility is valid right up to when a holiday balance is due. All walking holidays typically include flights, accommodation and an expert walking guide throughout the entire holiday.