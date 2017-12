Watch the 2017 Irish Travel Trade Awards and ITTN Videos

A video of the 2017 Irish Travel Trade Awards that captures the excitement of the Gala Dinner, and interviews with travel industry personnel, can be viewed: here .

Also, Sarah Slattery explains why ‘We Are Irish Travel Trade News’ with the help of 30 stunning photos entered in the 2017 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition: here .