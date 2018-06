Water Sports: Snorkelling with Giant Tuna!

Seven towns along the coast of the Costa Daurada come together to offer hundreds of different water sports activities for all ages, abilities and experience levels.

Kayaking, jet skiing, diving initiations, windsurfing, kitesurfing, paddle surfing, parasailing and flyboarding are just some of the things you can do. Then there is an exclusive Tuna Tour, the only one of its kind in the world, in which you can even go snorkelling surrounded by giant tuna!