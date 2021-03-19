We Are Mario: Super Nintendo World’s Official Opening Sets New Bar for Theme Parks

Universal Studios Japan hosted the grand opening of Super Nintendo World, bringing to life a themed and immersive land featuring Nintendo’s legendary worlds, characters and adventures where guests play inside their favourite Nintendo games.

Shigeru Miyamoto, Creator of Super Mario and J.L. Bonnier, President and CEO of Universal Studios Japan, kicked off the festivities at Super Star Plaza in Osaka. Popular Nintendo characters Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad were in attendance as fans jumped in Mario’s iconic pose and cheered ‘We Are Mario!’ as the park was officially opened.

Guests then made their way through the warp pipe entrance and into the new immersive, multi-level land, where Peach’s Castle and Bowser’s Castle tower over the area. It features rides and attractions themed after Mario Kart and Yoshi, but the real game changer is the ‘Asobi’ play experience, where guests can jump, punch, block and collect virtual coins – as if they were characters in the game. Guests can purchase a Power-Up Band in the land and sync it to their smartphones to track their score and compete with other park guests. At Key Challenge attractions around the land, guests can collect keys, gather character stamps and more using their entire bodies in dynamic activities.

J.L. Bonnier said: “At Super Nintendo World, you can do everything Mario does. This experience completely revolutionizes theme park entertainment. We are especially proud that Universal Studios Japan will be the first place in the world to feature Super Nintendo World, especially since Nintendo was created and brought to life here in Japan.”

Shigeru Miyamoto said: “Super Nintendo World brings the world of Mario games to life. The moment you enter the park, you will be amazed at how real everything feels. But that’s not all. The creative team at Universal has not only done a great job recreating the Mushroom Kingdom, but they have also made some amazing rides. For the Mario Kart ride in particular, the teams at Universal and Nintendo worked closely together to build something that’s never been seen before, by combining our extensive industry knowledge and utilizing cutting-edge technology. I am excited for fans of all ages to experience the world of Mario in all-new ways.”