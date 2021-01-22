“We are not taking bookings till October” says Tom Britton of Marble City Travel

Pandemic-weary Tom Britton of award-winning Marble City Travel in Kilkenny has taken the bold step of announcing that they won’t take any bookings until October, arguing that he can’t put his staff through further disruptions.
Read the story here.
Pandemic-weary Tom Britton of award-winning Marble City Travel in Kilkenny has taken the bold step of announcing that they won’t take any bookings until October, arguing that he can’t put his staff through further disruptions.
Read the story here.
When Do You Feel Customers Will Travel?
Total Votes: 8
YouTube
RSS