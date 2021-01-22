News

“We are not taking bookings till October” says Tom Britton of Marble City Travel

“We are not taking bookings till October” says Tom Britton of Marble City Travel

Pandemic-weary Tom Britton of award-winning Marble City Travel in Kilkenny has taken the bold step of announcing that they won’t take any bookings until October, arguing that he can’t put his staff through further disruptions.

Read the story here.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Irish Travel Agents Association Urges Government to Aid Travel Agents in Post-COVID Recovery

Fionn DavenportJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

Irish Ferries Announce Savings Deals for Haven Holidays

Fionn DavenportJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

US Market Critical to Irish Tourism – ITIC Talks with Elizabeth Crabill of CIE Tours

Fionn DavenportJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

Princess Cruises Announces Pacific Princess to Leave the Fleet

Fionn DavenportJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

Steve Williams (MSC) Appointed Chair of CLIA

Fionn DavenportJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

More Over 60’s Good News From Travel Department

Fionn DavenportJanuary 21, 2021
Read More

Qatar Codeshares With Iberia

Fionn DavenportJanuary 21, 2021
Read More

Celebrity Cruises Announces 2022-23 Caribbean Programme

Fionn DavenportJanuary 21, 2021
Read More

Norwegian Handed 11th Hour Lifeline

Fionn DavenportJanuary 21, 2021
Read More

Facebook

Photographer of the Year Entries

#ittnswitchedon

Copyright © 2021 ittn