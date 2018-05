We Love German Street Food

Did you know that Germany offers a Street Food culture well beyond the traditional sausage? Markets and festivals offer food connoisseurs some of the most popular take-away dishes.

These include Cheesy Spätzle, Currywurst, Flammkuchen (onion cake), Fischbrötchen (marinated fish in a crusty bread roll), and the classic Doner Kebab – which was, in fact, invented in Berlin!

PHOTO: Berlin Konnopke’s currywurst, © Philip Koschel