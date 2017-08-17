Welcome Aboard Holland America Line and Rocky Mountaineer

Trains and boats (but no planes!) was the theme for the Holland America Line / Rocky Mountaineer event at the Morgan Hotel in Dublin – with the quiz being won by the American Holidays team.

Katie Noviss of Holland America Line introduced the 2018 programme linking Holland America with Rocky Mountaineer, which has been a success and the partnership enhances both products. Katie told the gathering of the offering of classic-style cruises that connect to the world’s most fascinating people, places and cultures. Itineraries span the globe with more than 400 ports of call, a number unequalled among premium cruise lines.

Recent onboard enhancements include the Lincoln Centre Stage, BB King‘s Blues Club, and Billboard Onboard, all offering different styles of musical entertainment.

Innovation continues with new Pinnacle-class ships. April 2016 brought the launch of ms Koningsdam and in autumn 2018 her sister ship ms Nieuw Statendam will join the fleet. Such innovations will see Holland America’s 140-year history continue well into the future.

Sarah Revell of Rocky Mountaineer waxed lyrical about the wonderful experience offered by the world-class service travelling through the Canadian Rockies on the company’s luxurious trains. Rocky Mountaineer offers two onboard service choices: Silver Leaf Service and Gold Leaf Service. From the moment of arrival to the moment of disembarkation everything is carefully choreographed to make the journey effortless, luxurious and unforgettable.

After the presentations Sarah and Katie held a quiz and the winners were the American Holidays team of Kristin Skinner, Karen Whyte and Lynda Collins.

Other prizewinners were Barry Little of Trailfinders and Helen Kelly of Travel Counsellors.