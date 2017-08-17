News

Welcome Aboard Holland America Line and Rocky Mountaineer

Welcome Aboard Holland America Line and Rocky Mountaineer

Trains and boats (but no planes!) was the theme for the Holland America Line / Rocky Mountaineer event at the Morgan Hotel in Dublin – with the quiz being won by the American Holidays team.

Katie Noviss, Holland America Line; Pat Dawson, ITAA; and Sarah Revell, Rocky Mountaineer

Katie Noviss, Holland America Line; Pat Dawson, ITAA; and Sarah Revell, Rocky Mountaineer

Katie Noviss of Holland America Line introduced the 2018 programme linking Holland America with Rocky Mountaineer, which has been a success and the partnership enhances both products. Katie told the gathering of the offering of classic-style cruises that connect to the world’s most fascinating people, places and cultures. Itineraries span the globe with more than 400 ports of call, a number unequalled among premium cruise lines.

Shauna Kelly, Michelle Anderson, Carmen Mazzone, Aileen Ferris and Glenda Heery, all from Topflight

Shauna Kelly, Michelle Anderson, Carmen Mazzone, Aileen Ferris and Glenda Heery, all from Topflight

Recent onboard enhancements include the Lincoln Centre Stage, BB King‘s Blues Club, and Billboard Onboard, all offering different styles of musical entertainment.

Jonathan Howitt, Topflight, with Katie Noviss, Holland America Line

Jonathan Howitt, Topflight, with Katie Noviss, Holland America Line

Innovation continues with new Pinnacle-class ships. April 2016 brought the launch of ms Koningsdam and in autumn 2018 her sister ship ms Nieuw Statendam will join the fleet. Such innovations will see Holland America’s 140-year history continue well into the future.

Megan McNeice, Cassidy Travel; Sarah Revell, Rocky Mountaineer; Hazel Fogerty and Ann-Marie Durkin, Cassidy Travel; Helen Kelly, Travel Counsellors; and Katie Noviss, Holland America Line

Megan McNeice, Cassidy Travel; Sarah Revell, Rocky Mountaineer; Hazel Fogarty and Ann-Marie Durkin, Cassidy Travel; Helen Kelly, Travel Counsellors; and Katie Noviss, Holland America Line

Sarah Revell of Rocky Mountaineer waxed lyrical about the wonderful experience offered by the world-class service travelling through the Canadian Rockies on the company’s luxurious trains. Rocky Mountaineer offers two onboard service choices: Silver Leaf Service and Gold Leaf Service. From the moment of arrival to the moment of disembarkation everything is carefully choreographed to make the journey effortless, luxurious and unforgettable.

Amanda O’Brien, Karen Whyte, Rachel Mcanaspie and Kristin Skinner, all American Holidays

Amanda O’Brien, Karen Whyte, Rachel McAnaspie and Kristin Skinner, all American Holidays

After the presentations Sarah and Katie held a quiz and the winners were the American Holidays team of Kristin Skinner, Karen Whyte and Lynda Collins.

Sarah Revell, Rocky Mountaineer, with John Galligan and Bridget Moore, John Galligan Travel

Sarah Revell, Rocky Mountaineer, with John Galligan and Bridget Moore, John Galligan Travel

Other prizewinners were Barry Little of Trailfinders and Helen Kelly of Travel Counsellors.

American Holidays quiz winning team: Karen Whyte, Lynda Collins and Kristin Skinner

American Holidays quiz winning team: Karen Whyte, Lynda Collins and Kristin Skinner

Prizewinner Barry Little, Trailfinders

Prizewinner Barry Little, Trailfinders

Prizewinner Helen Kelly, Travel Counsellors

Prizewinner Helen Kelly, Travel Counsellors

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Airberlin

Airberlin Files for Administration After Etihad Declines Further Funding

Neil SteedmanAugust 16, 2017
Read More
WTM London 2017 Digital Influencers’ Speed Networking

Registration Open for WTM London 2017 Digital Influencers’ Speed Networking

Neil SteedmanAugust 16, 2017
Read More
Vibrant Irish Light, between Dublin Airport Terminals 1 and 2, is complemented with the poem, Swanlight, by the late Irish poet and philosopher, John O’Donohue

CAR Revokes Travel Agent Licence of Bookandgo.ie

Michael FloodAugust 15, 2017
Read More
Job Opportunities

Job Opportunities with Turkish Airlines and G Adventures

Neil SteedmanAugust 15, 2017
Read More
Air France-KLM + Delta Promotion

Book and Win with Air France, KLM and Delta August Promotion

Neil SteedmanAugust 15, 2017
Read More
IMG_4217

Insight Vacations Launches 2018 North America Brochure

Ian BloomfieldAugust 15, 2017
Read More
New AerLingus A330 St Carthage5

Aer Lingus Launches Winter Schedule with 300,000 Additional Seats

Michael FloodAugust 15, 2017
Read More
travel trade deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 15th August 2017

Sarah SlatteryAugust 15, 2017
Read More
300th flight destination of Turkish Airlines is Phuket. (PRNewsfoto/Turkish Airlines)

Join Turkish Airlines in Discovering Amazing Thailand

Michael FloodAugust 15, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland