Welcome to Collioure

A delegation from Collioure on the Cote Vermille were in Dublin to publicise the destination to Irish visitors.Located in the South of France this charming Catalan fishing port has remained intact,with climate and sunshine guaranteed.

There are direct flights,during the Summer season,from Dublin to Perpignan-Riversaltes Airport,there are also high speed train connections on the TGV from Paris and Barcelona.

Matisse,Derain,Picasso and many other painters immortalised the small Catalan harbour in their works. With a modern art museum and more than thirty galleries it is still the place for painters.

Pictured above are Dominique Fabre,Philippe Moncelet,Tourist Office of Collioure and Hannah Holmes,BeAble2.

More info on www.collioure.com

