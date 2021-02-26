News

Welcome to Spotlight: ITTN’s Focus on the Industry

Welcome to Spotlight – a new monthly series here at ITTN where we turn the focus up on different sectors of our industry and their efforts to restore their business beyond Covid.

To kick off the series, it seems appropriate to turn the spotlight on the cruise industry, which bore the initial brunt of the pandemic.

Throughout March, our Supplier of the Week will be one of the Major Cruise Companies, beginning this Monday with Princess Cruises. 

We at ITTN hope you enjoy this initiative – after all, in these troubled times it’s important to remember all of the good we’re doing to keep ourselves going!

 

