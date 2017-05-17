Welcome to a World of Excellence

Starting 12th June 2017, discover a whole new level of relaxation and hospitality in the sky with Qatar Airways, flying daily from Dublin. The Dublin to Doha route will be operated by our state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Our new trade support number for Ireland, +353 (0)1 526 6492, is now open 9.00am-6.00pm Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday).

Qatar Airways flies to 150+ destinations, with quick and smooth connections in Doha’s Hama International Airport, and the B787 Dreamliner offers a superior flight experience in Business Class and Economy Class cabins, both having custom-made seats, in-seat TV screens, 3,000 in-flight entertainment options, and onboard wi-fi.