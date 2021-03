‘Well off’ Minority Responsible for Most Air Travel – Study

The majority of flights are being taken by a small group of frequent flyers in countries which produce the most aviation emissions, a study has suggested.

Climate campaign group Possible said 70 per cent of flights were taken by 15 per cent of people in the UK, and there was a tendency for frequent flyers to have higher incomes.

(Photo by Trinity Moss)