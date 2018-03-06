News

Wendy Wu and Cathay Pacific offer Business Class Upgrades

Wendy Wu and Cathay Pacific offer Business Class Upgrades

Leading Asia travel specialists, Wendy Wu, are offering VIP Business Class upgrades with Cathay Pacific from 199 Euros per person on their fully-escorted China, Japan and Southeast Asia tours when booked before 31st March 2018.

Arguably one of the best business class services in the world, Wendy Wu customers will benefit from a luxurious fully-flat bed with soft pillows and duvet; smooth, dedicated check in and priority boarding; access to VIP business lounges plus superior and award-winning Asian cuisine and wines.

Commenting on the Cathay Pacific upgrade special offer, John Warr, global sales director said: “The business class upgrade with Cathay Pacific is undoubtedly one of the most luxurious business class services in the world having won numerous awards and commendations over the last few years. Combining this with one of our award-winning tours to China, Japan and Southeast Asia and you have the ultimate VIP Asia travel experience.”

Upgrades are available on both outbound and return journeys from 1299 Euros per person.  Availability is extremely limited and so agents are encouraged to book as soon as possible to benefit from this special offer.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Imperial bedroom

€400,000 Investment in Imperial Hotel in Cork

Michael FloodMarch 6, 2018
Read More
Roadshow poster_TUAM_22022018-01

Travel Suppliers Network go West

Michael FloodMarch 6, 2018
Read More
Job Opportunities

GTI Seeks to Appoint Group Sales Executive

Neil SteedmanMarch 6, 2018
Read More
travel deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 6th March 2018

Sarah SlatteryMarch 6, 2018
Read More
1-IMG_2470

Germany Shows 4.6% Growth in Irish Visitors in 2017

Michael FloodMarch 6, 2018
Read More
Vietnam Airlines- a SkyTeam member

SkyTeam Reveals Top Ten Round the World Destinations in 2017

Michael FloodMarch 6, 2018
Read More
Shannon Airport Storm Emma 1

Three-Day Storm Siege Met Face-On by Shannon Airport Staff

Neil SteedmanMarch 6, 2018
Read More
Belfast Cruise 1

Tourism Boost for Belfast Port with 117 Cruise Ships Expected

Michael FloodMarch 6, 2018
Read More
REPRO FREE02/03/2018, Düsseldorf, Germany – Ireland has been named ‘golf destination of the year’ in Germany. The announcement was made at Rhein Golf in Düsseldorf, Europe’s largest exhibition for golf travel and equipment which took place over the weekend. Beating off stiff competition from the likes of Scotland, England and Austria to claim the title, the award was presented to representatives of Tourism Ireland in Düsseldorf.PIC SHOWS: Orla Kraft, Tourism Ireland (right), accepts the ‘golf destination of the year’ award for Ireland, at Rhein Golf in Düsseldorf.Pic – Tourism Ireland (no repro fee)Further press info – Sinéad Grace, Tourism Ireland 087 685 9027

Ireland Wins ‘Golf Destination of the Year’ Award in Germany

Michael FloodMarch 6, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland