Wendy Wu and Cathay Pacific offer Business Class Upgrades

Leading Asia travel specialists, Wendy Wu, are offering VIP Business Class upgrades with Cathay Pacific from 199 Euros per person on their fully-escorted China, Japan and Southeast Asia tours when booked before 31st March 2018.

Arguably one of the best business class services in the world, Wendy Wu customers will benefit from a luxurious fully-flat bed with soft pillows and duvet; smooth, dedicated check in and priority boarding; access to VIP business lounges plus superior and award-winning Asian cuisine and wines.

Commenting on the Cathay Pacific upgrade special offer, John Warr, global sales director said: “The business class upgrade with Cathay Pacific is undoubtedly one of the most luxurious business class services in the world having won numerous awards and commendations over the last few years. Combining this with one of our award-winning tours to China, Japan and Southeast Asia and you have the ultimate VIP Asia travel experience.”

Upgrades are available on both outbound and return journeys from 1299 Euros per person. Availability is extremely limited and so agents are encouraged to book as soon as possible to benefit from this special offer.