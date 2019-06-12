News

Wendy Wu Appoints Head of Group Sales and Partnerships

Wendy Wu Appoints Head of Group Sales and Partnerships

Wendy Wu Tours has appointed Glen Thomas to the newly-created role of Head of Group Sales and Partnerships. He joins from Travelsphere, where he headed up the UK operator’s group sales division for 10 years, and also held senior roles at Co-op Travel.

Glen Thomas, Head of Group Sales and Partnerships, Wendy Wu Tours

At Wendy Wu, he will “drive the company’s accelerated growth in the groups sector”, reporting to John Warr, Global Sales Director. He will also spearhead Wendy Wu’s promotional and educational programme to groups for the operator’s latest venture, its new deluxe river cruise ship, Victoria Mekong.

John Warr said: “Glen’s track record, international experience, and contacts in this sector are second to none and we are thrilled to have him onboard. Attracting someone of Glen’s calibre into the business is a great endorsement for our brand and ambition. He brings with him incredibly strong knowledge and experience that will be vital as we continue our plans to grow and develop touring solutions for our clients.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

WestJet Rewards Introduces ‘Buy Business, Get Gold’ Offer

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

Travel Counsellors’ Conference 2019

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

Meet Westport-based Travel Counsellor Emer McDermott…

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

Friends and Colleagues: Martina Forde and Gina Quinn…

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

A Day in the Life of Travel Counsellor Simon Armstrong

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

Meet Business Development Coach at Travel Counsellors: Ciara MacConnell

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

Meet Travel Counsellor Karen Wright…

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

Cheapest and Most Expensive Taxi Fares Worldwide

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

Ryanair to Acquire Malta Air Operator Certificate with Purchase of Malta Air

Neil SteedmanJune 12, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland