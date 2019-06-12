Wendy Wu Appoints Head of Group Sales and Partnerships

Wendy Wu Tours has appointed Glen Thomas to the newly-created role of Head of Group Sales and Partnerships. He joins from Travelsphere, where he headed up the UK operator’s group sales division for 10 years, and also held senior roles at Co-op Travel.

At Wendy Wu, he will “drive the company’s accelerated growth in the groups sector”, reporting to John Warr, Global Sales Director. He will also spearhead Wendy Wu’s promotional and educational programme to groups for the operator’s latest venture, its new deluxe river cruise ship, Victoria Mekong.

John Warr said: “Glen’s track record, international experience, and contacts in this sector are second to none and we are thrilled to have him onboard. Attracting someone of Glen’s calibre into the business is a great endorsement for our brand and ambition. He brings with him incredibly strong knowledge and experience that will be vital as we continue our plans to grow and develop touring solutions for our clients.”