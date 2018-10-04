Wendy Wu Celebrates Another Successful Year

The 2019 Wendy Wu Tours brochure launch took place in Chai–Yo restaurant on Baggott Street, Dublin. Typical Chinese cuisine was the order of the day and John Warr and John Booty were on hand to present plans for 2019.

To celebrate the launch and to thank customers for their loyalty, Wendy Wu Tours is offering one-way Business Class upgrades with Cathay Pacific across selected departures from €299 per person for tours booked from 1st to 31st October 2018 for travel from 1st February to 19th June 2019. October 2017 was the main booking period for 2018 departures.

John Warr, Global Sales Director, told Irish Travel Trade News: “We have seen outstanding growth across Asia, making 2018 a record-breaking year for revenue and passenger numbers, the best in our 20-year history! We have seen a substantial spike in travel to Japan, India and in South America this year, as well as considerable growth in solo travel.”

John Booty, Sales Manager Ireland, added: “Ireland is incredibly important for Wendy Wu Tours, having seen tremendous growth year-on-year. The overseas escorted touring market is booming in Ireland, so much so that I am very pleased to say that I will now be based full time in Ireland, focussed on growing the escorted touring sector and meeting the demands of our agents and customers.”

John Booty also told ITTN that there were plans for joint events that will include joint events with agents and clients. Discounts will be available as incentives to clients of the agencies for repeat bookings and agents will be rewarded with One4all vouchers.

The comprehensive 2019/2020 brochure includes individual new collections for China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia, as well as an expanded range of tour styles that now include ‘Classic’ – see all the classic sights at a leisurely pace; ‘Go Beyond’ – designed for those who want to venture off the beaten track with a more adventurous frame of mind; ‘Private Tours’ – experience your own personal tour with the benefit of your own personal guide; and, for the first time, new ‘Solo Tours’ – exclusively for customers travelling solo with your own room and no single supplement to pay.