Wendy Wu Extends Free Worldwide Flights Offer for Agents – Adds New Zealand

Wendy Wu Tours has seen a significant upturn in demand for worldwide travel since news of the forthcoming Covid-19 vaccines were announced. In the last four weeks the operator has seen booking levels significantly rise for travel in 2021 and 2022. As the UK and Ireland open up after lockdown, the operator has decided to extend its free 2021 and 2022 worldwide flights for agents promotion for two more weeks until 14 December.

In addition, the operator has added New Zealand to the list so you can now book free flights to New Zealand, South America, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East and China on 29 of Wendy Wu’s flagship fully escorted tours.

John Warr, Global Sales Director, Wendy Wu Tours, said: “We have long believed that travel will recover with a considerable bounce back as soon as a vaccine was available. News now of the imminent vaccines is proving this to be correct and is one major step in the right direction for the whole of the travel industry and a positive step for the entire world.

“We are seeing some really positive support from the trade with agent engagement at its highest level since the pandemic hit. Our webinars are proving to be a huge success, so much so that the demand has prompted us to vastly increase our schedule for 2021. Our number one priority now is to help our agents to reap the benefits of this upturn in travel confidence and so, as we come out of lockdown, we have decided to extend our current free worldwide flights promotion for a final 14 days to help agents make up for lost time during lockdown. This is great news for agents and, of course, will help agents to incur some healthy commissions, averaging around £1,400 commission per tour.”

The free flights offer applies to departures on 29 of Wendy Wu’s flagship worldwide tours throughout 2021 and 2022 and can be booked with just a £99 deposit with full balances not due until six weeks prior to departure. Departures include the operator’s new programme of New Zealand holidays, including the 13-day “Hidden Gems of the North Island’ from £4,190, 13-day ‘Hidden Gold of the South Island’ from £5,290, and 23-day exploration of both islands on ‘Hidden Treasures of New Zealand’ from £7,690.

Other new departures include the 21-day ‘Japan by Rail’ from £8,290, a three-week, three-island, fully inclusive rail journey covering the length and breadth of Kyushu, Honshu and Hokkaido, the 11-day ‘Experience Japan’ from £4,790, the 21-day ‘Treasures of South America’ from £6,790, and the 21-day ‘Thailand & Mekong Experience’ from £4,090, including a four-night river cruise on the ‘Victoria Mekong’ as part of the first Wendy Wu group tour to combine Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia.