Wendy Wu has free flights to Japan offer expires 31 October

Wendy Wu has FREE flights to Japan in 2021 and 2022 – offer extended to 31 October 2020, giving agents opportunity of earning average commissions of €1540 per booking!

Due to overwhelming demand and in response to agents’ requests, Wendy Wu Tours, the leading touring specialists to Japan, have extended their offer of FREE flights across all group tours to Japan until the 31 October 2020. With savings up to £800 per person throughout February to November 2021 and 2022, these departures take in two of the greatest natural shows on earth, Japan’s spectacular spring cherry blossom as well its impressive autumn leaves extravaganza.

Commenting on the offer, John Warr, global sales director at Wendy Wu said: “Since we launched the offer a week ago, it’s been an absolute runaway success, proving to be our most successful offer to date. We’ve been inundated with agents asking us to extend the offer beyond the initial seven days and so we’re now extending this once in a lifetime offer until the end of October. Warr goes on to say: “This is a win-win for agents. Average commission levels for a Japan booking are €1540, as we pay commission on the whole value of the booking, and so we’re advising agents to really make this offer work for them by proactively going out to their customers with the offer, closing those Japan sales and in return getting some of the highest commission levels in the industry.”

In addition, Wendy Wu Tours reports that demand for travel to Japan in 2021 and 2022 is so buoyant, that from the 1 October to present, over 72% of its revenue has been apportioned to Japan. The operator is also reporting strong growth in the solos market since launching its range of dedicated solo departures.

The free flights offer applies to departures from ALL UK airports and covers All airlines. Departures include the operators NEW 21-day ‘Japan by Rail’ (from €9,300pp) – UK’s first epic three-week, three island, fully inclusive rail journey in Japan covering the length and breadth of Kyushu, Honshu and Hokkaido. The ultimate Japan rail adventure following the most scenic train journeys in Japan; NEW 11-day ‘Experience Japan’ (from €5,790pp) the perfect holiday for your first visit all within an easily manageable 11-day timeframe. In addition to the all of the ‘must see’ sights such as Osaka, Nara, Kyoto, Mount Fuji and Tokyo; Plus, flagship tours, 17-day Japan Uncovered from €7,400pp and 11-day Jewels of Japan from €5,890pp.

Offer ends 31 October 2020.