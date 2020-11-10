Wendy Wu have free flights for travel in 2021 and 2022

Wendy Wu Tours, the leading and multi-award-winning travel specialists have launched their most ambitious travel cost-saving initiative to date with FREE worldwide flights available throughout the whole of November 2020. Until November 30th 2020, you can book free flights to South America, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East and China from all UK airports with all airlines, for travel throughout 2021 and 2022. Free flights are available on a grand total of 26 of Wendy Wu’s flagship fully escorted tours, celebrating 26 years since the pioneering and travel extraordinaire that is Wendy Wu, organised the first escorted tour in China back in 1994.

Commenting on the offer, John Warr, global sales director at Wendy Wu said: “In October we ran our highly successful free flights to Japan which was a complete runaway success. Our agents loved it as for the first time, in a long time, they had a really tangible offer to put in front of their clients to help them close sales. Our agents wanted more and so this time, to coincide with 26 years since Wendy Wu organised the first group tour in 1994, we’re going all out and giving agents an extraordinary ‘Black November’ offer with free worldwide flights from any airport, with any airline, across 26 of our most popular flagship tours. Warr goes on to say: “This is great news for agents but as the offer is only valid on confirmed bookings made before 30 November 2020, we encourage all agents to get behind this offer straightaway and really make the offer work for them by getting in touch with their customers today and using the offer to boost not only their sales for 2021 and 2022 but also their individual commission levels as on average agents stand to receive around €1540 commission on one of our tours.”

The free flights offer applies to departures on 26 of Wendy Wu’s flagship worldwide tours throughout 2021 and 2022, from all UK airports and all airlines, and can be booked with just a £99 deposit with full balances not due until six weeks prior to departure. Departures include the operators NEW 21-day ‘Japan by Rail’ (from €9,300pp) – UK’s first epic three-week, three island, fully inclusive rail journey in Japan covering the length and breadth of Kyushu, Honshu and Hokkaido. The ultimate Japan rail adventure following the most scenic train journeys in Japan; NEW 11-day ‘Experience Japan’ (from €5,790pp) the perfect holiday for your first visit all within an easily manageable 11-day timeframe. In addition to the all of the ‘must see’ sights such as Osaka, Nara, Kyoto, Mount Fuji and Tokyo; NEW 21-day ‘Treasures of South America’ (from €8,490pp) the ultimate trip if you’re heading to South America for the first time and want to ensure you experience all the ‘must see’ sights, or even revisiting and this time want to see all the highlights of this amazing continent; NEW 21-day ‘Thailand & Mekong Experience’ (from €5,390pp) including four night cruise on one of the newest, most contemporary river cruise ships on the Mekong, the magnificent ‘Victoria Mekong’ – as part of the ‘go beyond’ series this is the first Wendy Wu group tour to combine Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Offer ends 30 November 2020.