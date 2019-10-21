Wendy Wu Launches New Asia and Latin America Collection

John Warr, Global Sales Director of Wendy Wu Tours flew into Dublin for a thank you lunch with a small number of Irish agents along with John Booty, Sales Manager Ireland, Wendy Wu Tours.

Wendy Wu have launched a new Asia and Latin America collection including three new escorted tours in the Mekong Delta on the new deluxe river cruise ship Victoria Mekong. The 4* Victoria Mekong will sail from Can Tho starting on the 11th December and has 35 cabins each with their own balcony.

In addition Wendy Wu are offering, for a limited time only, the added luxury of Business Class upgrades from Dublin on selected tours to china and Japan from €2,99pp plus free Premium Economy upgrades, all with Cathay Pacific on selected tours to China and Japan. Commenting on the choice of upgrade offers, John Warr said “When it comes to flight upgrades, Wendy Wu Tours are unique in the travel sector as no one else can offer the range and choice of upgrades we offer. Both the Business class and Premium Economy options are a luxurious addition to your holiday, especially when flying long haul halfway across the world. Given the demand for these upgrades and their incredible value for money, they do sell out quickly and so, for fear of missing out, we encourage customers to book right away”.

Wendy Wu work closely with travel agents and are looking at joint agent/consumer events to answer any questions they may have about the tours available.

With over 20 years experience Wendy Wu Tours is recognised as market leader in travel to China and Asia.