Wendy Wu Launches New Tours to Japan

Wendy Wu Tours, which is celebrating 20 years in business, has launched its new Japan Tours for 2019-2020 flying from Ireland with fully inclusive prices from €4,590 per person sharing.

John Booty, Sales Manager for Ireland, said: “We are excited to launch our new 2019-2020 collection of fully escorted tours and holidays to Japan. With a total of eight inspiring tours, look no further than Wendy Wu Tours to help you uncover the real Japan. Plus, we have an exciting launch offer to set you on your way with a free upgrade to Premium Economy when flying with Cathay Pacific from Dublin. Who would not want to enjoy  spacious seating, extended legroom, priority boarding, and welcome bubbly onboard?”

New for 2019-2020

Dedicated tour for solo travellers, 11-day Highlights of Japan:  You will uncover Japan’s best-known cities, discover the hidden treasures of Koya-san and Nara, and view majestic Mt Fuji. The tour is designed especially for solo travellers who want to travel with other, like-minded solo travellers, so together you can explore, discover and share your passion for travel. As well as all the excursions included, there will also be time at leisure to further explore on your own or with your newfound companions. Plus your own room is guaranteed at no further cost.

Wendy Wu’s most comprehensive tour of Japan, 17-day Japan Uncovered: This includes all the classic sights and key cultural activities. Featuring modern cities, historical sights and beautiful landscapes, Japan Uncovered ensures you get the most out of your trip to this fascinating land.

FREE UPGRADE TO PREMIUM ECONOMY: When you book a fully escorted tour to Japan or China flying with Cathay Pacific from Dublin and travelling in 2019. Terms and conditions apply.

For further details visit www.wendywutours.ie or call the team on 01 485 4159.

Staff Incentive: €50 One4all voucher on every booking made before 31st August 2018.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

