News

Wendy Wu Tours Commissions Chinese Street Artist to Design Murals on The Great Wall

Wendy Wu Tours Commissions Chinese Street Artist to Design Murals on The Great Wall
Wendy Wu Tours commissions mysterious Chinese street artist to design series of pig murals along an entire section of The Great Wall of China, near Beijing.

It’s a world first as Wendy Wu Tours commissions mysterious Chinese street artist to design a series of pig murals along an entire section of The Great Wall of China, near Beijing.

As the UK, Ireland and Australia’s leading tour operator to China, Wendy Wu Tours was first asked by the Chinese Government to commission the work at the end of 2018 for completion early 2019, coinciding with the Chinese Year of the Pig.

Commenting on the unveiling of these incredible images, Wendy Wu, founder of Wendy Wu Tours, said: “It was a great honour to be asked by the Chinese Government to decorate a section of the Wall. The difficulty was finding an artist who could do the work to a very tight deadline, April 1st 2019, however we prevailed and found the perfect street artist with the vision to actualise exactly what we were looking for.”

Given the success of these paintings Wendy Wu will be scouting for a new artist to carry out the work in 2020 for the Year of the Rat.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

The MHL Hotel Collection has Acquired the Powerscourt Hotel and Spa

Michael FloodMarch 27, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport Trials Biometrics

Michael FloodMarch 27, 2019
Read More

Discover New Frontiers with Silversea

Michael FloodMarch 27, 2019
Read More

Cathay Pacific to Buy Hong Kong Express for €557m

Neil SteedmanMarch 27, 2019
Read More

Family Holiday to Alton Towers Resort & Cbeebies Land with Irish Ferries

Neil SteedmanMarch 27, 2019
Read More

What Travel Agents Should Know When Booking Families with a Child Who Has Autism

Neil SteedmanMarch 26, 2019
Read More

Irish Travel Trade Show at the RDS

Ian BloomfieldMarch 26, 2019
Read More

TUI Ireland and Gran Canaria Mystery Event

Ian BloomfieldMarch 26, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 26th March 2019

Neil SteedmanMarch 26, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland